Q3 2021 Halyk Bank AO Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 22, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Margulan Tanirtayev - JSC Halyk bank - IR Chief Manager



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Halyk Bank conference call on presentation of financial results for the 9 months of 2021. (Operator Instructions) Please note that the call is being recorded. Participants to today's call on Halyk Bank side are Ms. Umut Shayakhmetova, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Murat Koshenov, Deputy CEO of Corporate Banking and International Activities; Ms. Aliya Karpykova, Deputy CEO, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Anton Musin, Deputy CEO Digital Banking Transactional Business and IT; Mr. Dauren Sartayev, Deputy CEO SME Banking, PR and Marketing; Mr. Viktor Skryl, Financial Director, Finance and Subsidiaries; Mr. Almas Makhanov, Chief Risk Officer; Mira Kassenova, Head of FI and IR; and myself, Margulan Tanirtayev, from IR Team. Now let me start with overview of Halyk Group consolidated financial results for the 9 months and third quarter of 2021. During the 9 months, the bank generated KZT 333.1 billion of net income. The increased by 36.2% compared to the 9 months of 2020, was due to the overall business growth across