Q4 2021 Halyk Bank AO Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Margulan Tanirtayev - JSC Halyk bank - IR Chief Manager



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Halyk Bank conference call on presentation of financial results for the 12 months and fourth quarter of 2021.



Participants to today's call on Halyk Bank side are Ms. Umut Shayakhmetova, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Murat Koshenov, Deputy CEO of Corporate Banking and International Activities; Ms. Aliya Karpykova, Deputy CEO, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Anton Musin, Chief Managing Director, Digital Banking Transactional Business and IT; Mr. Zhumabek Mamutov, Deputy CEO, Retail Banking; Mr. Viktor Skryl, Financial Director, Finance and Subsidiaries; Mr. Almas Makhanov, Chief Risk Officer; Mira Kassenova, Head of FI and IR; and myself, Margulan Tanirtayev, from IR Team.



We are delighted to welcome everyone to our presentation of the financial results of 2021. 2021 has been a record year for Halyk. Despite the pandemic waves have continued to occur