Q4 2022 Halyk Bank AO Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Mira Kassenova - JSC Halyk Bank - Head of Financial Institutions & International Relations



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Halyk Bank conference call on the presentation of financial results for the 12 months and fourth quarter of 2022. Thanks, everyone, for joining us today. The session will start with the presentation by Halyk team and will be followed by Q&A. Please note that the call is being recorded.



The participants to today's call on Halyk Bank side are Ms. Umut Metova, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Murat Koshenov, Deputy CEO, finance subsidiaries and International Activities; Mr. Roman Maszczyk , Deputy CEO, Compliance Risk Management, Data Science and Collateral Chief Compliance Controller. Ms. Olga Vuros, Deputy CEO, Corporate Banking; Mr. Dauren Sartayev, Deputy CEO, SME Banking, Transactional Banking, PR and Marketing. Mr. Zhumabek Mamutov Deputy CEO, Retail Banking and Soft Collection. Mr. Nariman Mukushev, Deputy CEO, digital government services ecosystem and customer experience; Mr. Anton Musin, General Managing Director responsible for IT and innovation. Mr.