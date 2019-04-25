Q1 2019 H&E Equipment Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the H&E Equipment Services First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Kevin Inda, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Kevin S. Inda - H&E Equipment Services, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Cody, and welcome to H&E Equipment Services conference call to review the company's results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, which were released earlier this morning The format of today's call includes a slide presentation, which is posted on our website at www.he-equipment.com.



Please proceed to Slide 2. Conducting the call today will be John Engquist, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors; Brad Barber, Chief Executive Officer and President; and Leslie Magee, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.



Please proceed to Slide 3. During today's call, we'll refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, and