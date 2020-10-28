Q3 2020 H&E Equipment Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Kevin S. Inda - H&E Equipment Services, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Sarah, and welcome to H&E Equipment Services conference call to review the company's results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, which were released earlier this morning. The format for today's call includes a slide presentation, which is posted on our website, WWW.he-equipment.com. Please proceed to Slide 2.



Conducting the call today will be John Engquist, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors; Brad Barber, Chief Executive Officer and President; and Leslie Magee, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary. Please proceed to Slide 3.



During today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, and we've reconciled these measures to GAAP figures in our earnings release and in the appendix