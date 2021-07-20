Jul 20, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Manitowoc conference call.



Ion M. Warner - The Manitowoc Company, Inc. - VP of Marketing & IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss this morning's announcement regarding Manitowoc's agreement to acquire H&E Equipment Services' crane business. Participating on the call today are Aaron Ravenscroft, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dave Antoniuk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Today's call includes a slide presentation, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website under Events and Presentations. We will reserve time for questions and answers after our prepared remarks. (Operator Instructions)



Please turn to Slide 2. Please note our safe harbor statement. During today's call, forward-looking statements, as