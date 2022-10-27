Q3 2022 H&E Equipment Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to H&E Equipment Services Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Jeff Chastain, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jeffrey L. Chastain - H&E Equipment Services, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to a review of H&E's results for the third quarter of 2022. We appreciate your participation and your continued support.



A copy of the press release covering our third quarter results was issued earlier today and can be found along with all supporting statements and schedules at the H&E website, www.he-equipment.com. Our discussion this morning is accompanied by a slide presentation, which can also be found at the H&E website under the Investor Relations tab in Events and Presentations.



As you will see on Slide 2 of the presentation, I'm joined today by