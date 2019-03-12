Q4 2018 Hallador Energy Co Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2019 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to Hallador Energy's 2018 Full Year Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Becky Palumbo, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Rebecca Palumbo - Hallador Energy Company - Director - IR



Thank you, Andrea. Thank you, everybody, for taking the time today to join us for today's call to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings. If you haven't had time to review our Form 10-K and earnings release we issued yesterday, they're both posted on our website today. This call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on our website along with the transcript later this week.



Participating on today's call with me are Brent Bilsland, our President and CEO; and Larry Martin, our CFO. Larry will begin with the financial overview followed by Brent with comments on operations. And after management completes their opening remarks, we will open the line up for Q&A.



Our remarks will include