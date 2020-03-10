Q4 2019 Hallador Energy Co Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to Hallador Energy's Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2019 Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Becky Palumbo, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Rebecca Palumbo - Hallador Energy Company - Director - IR



Thank you, everyone, for taking the time to join us today. Today, we are going to talk about our fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings. If you haven't had time to review the Form 10-K and the earnings release we issued yesterday, they are both posted on our website today. And as said before, this call is being webcast and a replay will be available on our website along with the transcript later this week.



Participating on today's call with me are Brent Bilsland, our President and CEO; and Larry Martin, our CFO. Larry will begin with the financial overview, followed by Brent with comments on operations. After management completes their opening remarks, we will open the line up for Q&A.



Our remarks