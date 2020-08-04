Q2 2020 Hallador Energy Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT
Rebecca Palumbo - Hallador Energy Company - Director - IR
Thank you, Chad. Thank you, everybody, for taking the time out of your day today to join us to discuss our second quarter 2020 financial and
(technical difficulty)
As a reminder, this event is being webcast live, and you will be able to access a replay of this call on our website. We filed our second quarter Form 10-Q yesterday afternoon, and it is also posted on our website.
Participating on today's call is Brent Bilsland, our President and CEO; and Larry Martin, our CFO. Larry will begin today with a financial overview of the quarter, followed by Brent with comments on operations and market perspective. After they complete their remarks, we will open the line up for Q&A.
Before we begin
