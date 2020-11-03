Q3 2020 Hallador Energy Co Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Hallador Energy Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Becky Palumbo, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Rebecca Palumbo - Hallador Energy Company - Director of IR
Thank you, Andrew, and thank you, everybody, for joining us today. (technical difficulty), this event is being webcast live, and you will be able to access a replay of this call on our website later today. Yesterday afternoon, we filed our Form 10-Q with the SEC for the third quarter 2020 financial and operating results, and we also issued a press release with certain financial highlights. Both documents are posted on our website.
With me today on this call are Brent Bilsland, our President and CEO; and Larry Martin, our CFO. Larry will begin with a financial overview of the quarter, and Brent will follow with our perspective on market conditions and outlook. We will open the call to your questions after Brent's remarks.
