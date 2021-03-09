Q4 2020 Hallador Energy Co Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Hallador Energy Company Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Becky Palumbo. Please go ahead.



Rebecca Palumbo - Hallador Energy Company - Director of IR



Thank you, Tom. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. Early this morning, Hallador Energy released its fourth quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Form 10-K and issued a press release containing certain financial metrics. Both documents are posted on our website. Today, we will discuss these results as well as our perspective on market conditions and outlook. Following our prepared remarks, we will open up the call to your questions. But before beginning, a reminder that some of our remarks today may include forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained in our filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While these forward