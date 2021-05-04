May 04, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Hallador Energy Company First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Becky Palumbo. Please go ahead.
Rebecca Palumbo - Hallador Energy Company - Director of IR
Thank you, Betsy. Yesterday afternoon, Hallador Energy released its first quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Form 10-Q and issued a press release containing certain financial metrics. Both documents are posted on our website. Today, we will discuss these results as well as our perspective on market conditions and outlook. Following our prepared remarks, we'll open the call up to your questions.
Before beginning, a reminder that some of our remarks today may include forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained in our filings from time to time with the SEC. While these forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us, if one or more of these risks or
Q1 2021 Hallador Energy Co Earnings Call Transcript
May 04, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...