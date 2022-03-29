Mar 29, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT
Thank you, Elliott. Thank you, everybody, for taking the time to join us today. As a reminder, this event is being webcast live and the replay will be available on our website later today.
Yesterday afternoon, we released our fourth quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Form 10-K, followed by a press release containing certain financial metrics, which are now posted on our website. Today, we will discuss these results and our perspective on market conditions and outlook. Following the prepared remarks, the call will open up to questions.
This call may contain forward-looking statements that is statements related to future, not past events. In this context, forward-looking statements often
Q4 2021 Hallador Energy Co Earnings Call Transcript
