Q1 2022 Hallador Energy Co Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Hallador Energy First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.



Rebecca Palumbo - Hallador Energy Company - Director of IR



Thank you, Jason. Everyone, we appreciate that you took the time to join us today. Yesterday afternoon, we released our first quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Form 10-Q, which is now posted on our website.



On today's call, we have Brent Bilsland, our President and CEO; and Larry Martin, our CFO. After the prepared remarks, our management team will be available to answer your questions.



Before we begin, please note that the discussion today may contain forward-looking statements