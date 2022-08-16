Q2 2022 Hallador Energy Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Rebecca Palumbo - Hallador Energy Company - Director of IR



Thank you, Sam, and thank you, everybody, for taking the time to join us on today's call. Yesterday afternoon, we released our second quarter 2022 financials and operating results on Form 10-Q that is now posted on our website. With me today on this call is Brent Bilsland, our President and CEO; and Larry Martin, our CFO. After our prepared remarks, our team will be available to answer your questions.



Before we begin, please note that the discussion today may contain forward-looking statements that are statements related to future, not past events.