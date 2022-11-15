Q3 2022 Hallador Energy Co Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and thank you for attending today's Hallador Energy Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. My name is Jason, and I will be the moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Rebecca Palumbo, Investor Relations.



Rebecca Palumbo - Hallador Energy Company - Director of IR



Thank you, Jason, and thank you, everybody, for taking the time to join us today. Yesterday afternoon, we released our third quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Form 10-Q that is now posted on our website. With me today on this call is Brent Bilsland, our President and CEO; and Larry Martin, our CFO. After the prepared remarks, we will open the call up to your questions. Before we begin, please note that the discussion today may contain forward-looking statements that are statements related to future, not past events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance. While these forward-looking statements are based on information currently