Q1 2023 Hallador Energy Co Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Hallador Energy's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.



Rebecca Palumbo - Hallador Energy Company - Director of IR



Thank you, Hannah, and thank you, everybody, for joining us today. Yesterday afternoon, we released our first quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Form 10-Q, which is now posted on our website. With me today on this call is Brent Bilsland, our President and CEO; and Larry Martin, our CFO.



After the prepared remarks, we will open up the call to your questions. Before we begin, please note that the discussion today may contain certain forward-looking statements that are statements related to future, not past events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance. While these forward-looking statements are based on information