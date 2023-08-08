Q2 2023 Hallador Energy Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Rebecca Palumbo - Hallador Energy Company - Director of IR



Thank you, Tiaz, and thank you, everybody, for taking the time to join us today. Yesterday afternoon, we released our second quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Form 10-Q. It is now posted on our website.



With me today on this call is Brent Bilsland, our President and our CEO; and Larry Martin, our CFO. After the prepared remarks, we will open the call up to your questions.



Before we begin, please note that the discussion today may contain certain forward-looking statements that are statements related to future, not past events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance