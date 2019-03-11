Mar 11, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Christian Hogg - Hutchison China MediTech Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Thank you. Thanks very much, Molly. Welcome everybody to the 2018 full year results conference call for Chi-Med. If I draw your attention to the presentation, if you go through the disclaimer on Page 2 to Page 4, we can start to talk about the 2018 financial results.



So Page 4, just as a reminder, of the 3 sort of core areas of our focus. Actually, before I go into this, I'd just remind everybody that on our side, we have Dr. Weiguo Su, our Chief Scientific Officer; and also Johnny Cheng, our Chief Financial Officer; as well as myself. So back to Page 4. We're very focused on trying to build a science-focused global biopharmaceutical