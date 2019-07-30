Jul 30, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 30, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Christian Hogg
Hutchison China MediTech Limited - CEO & Executive Director
* Wei-Guo Su
Hutchison China MediTech Limited - Chief Scientific Officer, Executive VP & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Chenye Zhang
Bloomberg Intelligence - Equity Research Analyst
* Michael Clive Mitchell
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited, Research Division - Healthcare Analyst
* Richard J. Parkes
Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director
* Stephen McGarry
HSBC, Research Division - Analyst
=====================
Christian Hogg - Hutchison China MediTech Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Okay. I assume I'm ready to start now. Are we? Okay, great. Thanks. Well welcome, everybody, to the Hutchison China MediTech Interim Results Presentation for 2019 -- First Half of 2019. This is the first of 2
Half Year 2019 Hutchison China MediTech Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 30, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...