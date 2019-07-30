Jul 30, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 30, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Christian Hogg

Hutchison China MediTech Limited - CEO & Executive Director

* Wei-Guo Su

Hutchison China MediTech Limited - Chief Scientific Officer, Executive VP & Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Chenye Zhang

Bloomberg Intelligence - Equity Research Analyst

* Michael Clive Mitchell

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited, Research Division - Healthcare Analyst

* Richard J. Parkes

Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director

* Stephen McGarry

HSBC, Research Division - Analyst



=====================

Christian Hogg - Hutchison China MediTech Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. I assume I'm ready to start now. Are we? Okay, great. Thanks. Well welcome, everybody, to the Hutchison China MediTech Interim Results Presentation for 2019 -- First Half of 2019. This is the first of 2