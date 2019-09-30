Hutchison China MediTech Limited - Special Call Transcript

Sep 30, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Christian Hogg - Hutchison China MediTech Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Welcome, everybody, to the ESMO conference call in which we plan to take everybody through the surufatinib SANET-ep Phase III data, along with the further information around surufatinib and neuroendocrine tumors.



What we're going to try and do today is try and get through the presentation in about 35 minutes, leaving 20, 25 minutes for Q&A at the end.



So if we go to Page #3, the agenda. I'll give a brief introduction on where surufatinib is at the moment. That will be followed by a discussion on -- of the presentation that was given at ESMO yesterday by Dr. Wei-Guo Su, our Chief Scientific Officer and main Board Director of Chi-Med. That will be followed by a presentation around the Phase Ib data for surufatinib in the U.S. by Marek Kania, our SVP and Chief Medical Officer in international, basically United States and Europe. That will be followed by a discussion on neuroendocrine tumors by Dr. James Yao, one of our key investigators. We're extremely happy and pleased that Dr. Yao could make time to join