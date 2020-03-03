Mar 03, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Chi-Med 2019 Full Year Financial Results. My name is Maxine, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand you over to your host, Mr. Christian Hogg, to begin. Christian, please go ahead when you're ready.
Christian Lawrence Hogg - HUTCHMED(China)Limited-Former CEO&Executive Director
Thank you, Maxine. Welcome, everybody, to the Chi-Med 2019 results presentation. It's an hour-long session today. I'm going to try and complete the presentation in maybe 35, 40 minutes, and then leave 20, 25 minutes at the end for Q&A.
So if we go to Page #3 of the presentation. You can see we've made a lot of progress in 2019 towards our aim of building a global science-focused biopharmaceutical company from our established base in China. On the global innovation side, our team is now over 500 people, scientific team on the ground, in China. We've built and continue to build a global development infrastructure. Our
Full Year 2019 Hutchison China MediTech Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 03, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...