Thank you, Maxine. Welcome, everybody, to the Chi-Med 2019 results presentation. It's an hour-long session today. I'm going to try and complete the presentation in maybe 35, 40 minutes, and then leave 20, 25 minutes at the end for Q&A.



So if we go to Page #3 of the presentation. You can see we've made a lot of progress in 2019 towards our aim of building a global science-focused biopharmaceutical company from our established base in China. On the global innovation side, our team is now over 500 people, scientific team on the ground, in China. We've built and continue to build a global development infrastructure. Our