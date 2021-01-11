Jan 11, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

David Lau - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Head of China Investment Banking Coverage



Good morning, everyone. My name is David Lau from JPMorgan Hong Kong Investment Banking. Today, we are absolutely honored to have Mr. Christian Hogg from Hutchison Chi-Med to present at the 2021 JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. Chi-Med, as we call it, is an innovative, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that is committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.



It has a portfolio of 9 cancer drug candidates in clinical studies around the world, and a scientific team of over 490 people. Our speaker today, Mr. Christian Hogg, is the CEO of the company, who joined in year 2000 as the first employee of the company. He is, therefore, the best person to talk about the company.



So without further ado, I will pass it on to Christian for the presentation. Thank you.



Christian Hogg - Hutchison China MediTech Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, David. That's a very