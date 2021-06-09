Jun 09, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Okay. Good morning, everyone. I'm Paul Choi, I cover SMID Cap biotechnology here at Goldman Sachs, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to day 2 of the Global Healthcare Conference. Our first session today is with HUTCHMED and joining us from HUTCHMED is CEO, Christian Hogg. What we'll do is follow the format of prior sessions, and I'll kick it off with some introductory remarks here and turn it over to Christian, who will give his overview, and then we'll go into Q&A. If clients along the way have any questions, please feel free to submit them via the webcast portal. Alternatively, you can e-mail them to me directly, and time permitting, I will read them out loud.



But otherwise, I'll turn it over to Christian.



Thanks, Paul. I'll keep the overview brief, so we can get into the Q&A. So HUTCHMED is a company that, as many of