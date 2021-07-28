Jul 28, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to this conference. I now hand over to Christian Hogg, CEO of HUTCHMED. Sir, please go ahead.
Christian Lawrence Hogg - HUTCHMED(China)Limited-Former CEO&Executive Director
Thank you very much, Greg. Welcome, everybody, to the first half results presentation for HUTCHMED for H1 2021. I'm joined on this call by my colleagues, Dr. Wei-Guo Su, our Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. Marek Kania, our Managing Director for HUTCHMED International, our Chief Medical Officer in the United States; Johnny Cheng, our Chief Financial Officer; and Mark Lee, our Senior Vice President Corporate Finance and Development.
So I'm looking forward to taking you through the presentation today. So if you could move to the next slide, please, Slide #3. The agenda today, what I'm going to do is I'll take you through this presentation, hopefully, in about 35 minutes. It will be relatively rapid fire, updating on everything. And then we'll open up for maybe half an hour of Q&A, at
Half Year 2021 HUTCHMED (China) Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
