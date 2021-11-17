Nov 17, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Zafar Aziz - Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft - Director of Depositary Receipts IR Advisory Group



Hello, and welcome to the Deutsche Bank Depository Receipts Virtual Investor Conference, DBVIC. My name is Zafar Aziz from the Deutsche Bank team. I'm pleased to announce that today's presentation will be from HUTCHMED from Hong Kong.



Before I introduce our speaker, a few points to note. Please submit your questions in the questions box below the slides. Once the Q&A session has ended, don't log out. You will be automatically transferred to the HUTCHMED booth, where you can continue the conversation via chat and access shareholder materials. On a final note, today's presentation is recorded and can be accessed by the Deutsche Bank website, adr.db.com.



At this point, I'm very pleased to welcome Christian Hogg, Executive Director and CEO. Over to you, Christian.



Christian Hogg - HUTCHMED(China)Limited-CEO&Executive Director



Thanks very much, Zafar. Hello, everybody, wherever