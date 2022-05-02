May 02, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good evening, good afternoon, and good morning. Welcome to the HUTCHMED conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that this call will be recorded. I will turn the call over to our first speaker today, Mark Lee, Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance and Development. Please go ahead.
Kin Hung Lee - HUTCHMED(China)Limited-SVP of Corporate Finance&Development
Thanks, Regina. Thank you, everybody, for attending the HUTCHMED conference call today to discuss the FDA update on surufatinib's NDA in neuroendocrine tumors. As most of you know, we issued a press release 2 hours ago detailing this current status, and it's on our website.
This call -- a replay of this call will be available after this concludes. So today, we have on the call our executive management team, Dr. Weiguo Su, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. Marek Kania, Managing Director and Chief Medical Officer of HUTCHMED International; Johnny Cheng, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dr
HUTCHMED (China) Ltd Company Update: Surufatinib FDA NDA Status Corporate Call Transcript
May 02, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...