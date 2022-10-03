Oct 03, 2022 / 12:50PM GMT

Jason Matthew Gerberry - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in US Equity Research



Hello, everybody. My name is Jason Gerberry, I'm one of the biotech analysts at BofA, and I'm pleased to kicking off BofA's first Precision Oncology Day Event. And we've assembled here for a collection of companies doing some of the more relevant clinical research in the field of precision oncology, and we've assembled a couple of expert panels to discuss relevant sector topics. So hopefully, you can join our lung cancer panel as well as our VC panel. And just to start things off, I just wanted to thank all of our participants in today's event for contributing. And I think what should be a pretty fruitful set of discussions.



And before we head it off to our first company fireside, I just wanted to say a few words as to why we view precision oncology as an interesting area from an investor perspective. First, despite a difficult market backdrop, particularly for biotech companies, we see the field of precision oncology is interesting given we have an accommodative regulatory backdrop, a number of targets that