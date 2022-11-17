Nov 17, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Unidentified Analyst -
Hello, and welcome to the Deutsche Bank Depository Receipts Virtual Investor Conference, DBVIC. I'm pleased to announce that our next presentation will be from HUTCHMED China Limited from Hong Kong.
Before I introduce our speaker, a few points to note. Please submit your questions in the questions box to the left of the slides. Once the Q&A session has ended, don't log out, you'll automatically be transferred to the HUTCHMED booth, where you can continue to ask questions and chat and access shareholder materials.
On a final note, all of today's presentations are recorded and can be accessed by the Deutsche Bank website, adr.db.com. At this point, I'm very pleased to welcome Mark Lee, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Development of HUTCHMED, which trades on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as HCM, on NASDAQ under the symbol HCM and on the LSE also with symbol HCM. Over to you, Mark. Okay.
Kin Hung Lee - HUTCHMED(China)Limited-SVP of Corporate Finance&Development<
HUTCHMED (China) Ltd at OTC Markets and Deutsche Bank dbVIC ADR Virtual Investor Conference Transcript
Nov 17, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...