Weekly Stock Market Overview

The stock market exhibited cautious trading early in the week, but momentum picked up later, leading the Nasdaq Composite to close at a new all-time high. This marked a significant moment as it was the last major index to achieve a new record high, following the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average earlier in the year.

Market Sentiment and Economic Indicators

There was a prevailing sentiment among some market participants that a pullback might be due, especially since the S&P 500 and Dow Jones had already hit new highs and the Nasdaq Composite was nearing its record close at the week's start.

The Personal Income and Spending Report for January aligned with expectations, showing a slight disinflation in the PCE Price Indexes. This did not significantly impact the market's direction but supported the ongoing rate-cut view for the year.

Performance Highlights

The week's gains were predominantly driven by mega-cap and semiconductor-related stocks, with notable performances from NVIDIA and Meta Platforms.

Small-cap stocks outperformed the broader market, as evidenced by the Russell 2000's 3.0% gain.

The only S&P 500 sector to decline was healthcare, while information technology led the gains.

Treasury yields decreased, providing additional support to the stock market.

Corporate News

UnitedHealth faced an antitrust investigation by the Department of Justice.

Apple shifted focus from building an electric car to generative artificial intelligence.

New York Community Bancorp disclosed material weaknesses in its internal controls related to loan review.

Daily Market Summaries

Monday: The market showed mixed action, with the Russell 2000 outperforming its peers. Upcoming market-moving events and earnings reports were on investors' radar.

Tuesday: The Dow Jones declined slightly, influenced by UnitedHealth's loss after the antitrust news. A turnaround in Apple's shares provided some support to the market.

Wednesday: The major indices made modest moves, with semiconductor stocks underperforming. The market awaited influential earnings news and the Personal Income and Spending report.

Thursday: The Nasdaq Composite hit a new all-time high, driven by late buying activity in the mega-cap space. The market's response to the Personal Income and Spending Report was muted.

Friday: The market closed strongly, buoyed by lower Treasury yields following the February ISM Manufacturing Index, which indicated a contraction in manufacturing activity.

Weekly Market Index Changes

DJIA: A slight decrease of 0.13%

Nasdaq: An increase of 1.7%

S&P 500: A gain of 0.97%

Russell 2000: Rose by 3.0%

Wall Street's major market averages found themselves slightly lower to start off the trading week on Monday, with investors adopting a cautious stance ahead of a busy week highlighted by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) edged down by 0.2%, the S&P 500 (SP500) saw a minor retreat of 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) also dipped by 0.2%. The market's cautious mood was further reflected in the Treasury yields, which saw a slight increase, with the U.S. 2 Year Treasury yield (US2Y) advancing by 5 basis points to 4.59% and the U.S. 10 Year Treasury yield (US10Y) moving up by 4 basis points to 4.22%.

Amid the broader market's tepid movement, the airline sector experienced a significant development as JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) announced its decision to abandon its acquisition efforts for Spirit Airlines (SAVE, Financial). This decision, attributed to the remaining hurdles to closing the deal, led to a shift in focus for both airlines towards pursuing their independent futures. The news has prompted analysts to reassess their outlook on JetBlue, potentially leading to more positive ratings with the merger uncertainty now removed from the equation.

In the technology sector, Nvidia (NVDA, Financial) and AMD (AMD, Financial) have been highlighted by investment firm UBS for their significant opportunities in the artificial intelligence (AI) market. Both companies have emphasized the growing importance of inference in the AI GPU total addressable market, with Nvidia estimating that approximately 70% of its total data center demand comes from inferencing. This demand significantly outstrips supply, indicating a robust growth trajectory for these tech giants in the AI space.

On the consumer front, Ford Motor Company (F, Financial) reported a notable increase in unit sales for February, with a 10.5% year-over-year rise to 174,192 units. The growth was driven by a surge in electric vehicle sales, which climbed by 81% to 3,523 units, and hybrid vehicle sales, which rose by 32% to 12,045 units. This performance underscores the accelerating consumer shift towards more sustainable transportation options and highlights Ford's successful adaptation to this trend.

Apple (AAPL, Financial) made headlines with the announcement of new MacBook Air models equipped with its own M3 chip. The launch includes 13-inch and 15-inch models, with the company touting improved battery life, faster Wi-Fi connectivity, and enhanced camera quality among the key features. This move is part of Apple's ongoing strategy to refresh its product lineup amid a sales slump in certain segments, aiming to bolster its market position and consumer appeal.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD, Financial) experienced a surge past the $65,000 mark, approaching its all-time high and signaling strong investor interest in the cryptocurrency market. This rally also had a positive impact on stocks linked to cryptocurrencies, with several companies witnessing significant gains in premarket trading. The momentum in the crypto market reflects the growing investor enthusiasm for digital assets and their potential for substantial returns.