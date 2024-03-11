MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI, Financial), a global provider of instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Kathleen Burke, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary of MKS Instruments Inc, sold 7,411 shares of the company on March 1, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following link. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 18,974 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sell brings the insider's total transactions to a significant number of shares disposed of within the last twelve months. The insider transaction history for MKS Instruments Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. There has been only 1 insider buy over the past year, while there have been 17 insider sells in the same timeframe, indicating a trend towards selling rather than purchasing stock by insiders. On the valuation front, shares of MKS Instruments Inc were trading at $122.89 on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.545 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.16, suggesting that MKS Instruments Inc is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

