Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA), a company specializing in the development and manufacture of science-based nutritional and personal care products, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Legal Officer Joshua Foukas sold 4,847 shares of the company on February 29, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,847 shares of Usana Health Sciences Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the past year shows a total of 20 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Usana Health Sciences Inc were trading at $47.91, giving the company a market capitalization of $944.134 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 14.87, which is below both the industry median of 18.54 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $47.91 and a GF Value of $59.67, Usana Health Sciences Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.8, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

