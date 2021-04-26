Hanza Holding AB Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 26, 2021 / NTS GMT

Erik Stenfors - HANZA Group - CEO and President



(audio in progress) shareholder, I'm Erik Stenfors, the CEO of Hanza. Unfortunately, we cannot meet at the AGM this year into the pandemic. And therefore, we have prepared this presentation. It will give you a report on Hanza's development and some information on the resolutions proposed to the AGM, and it will also bring clarity to our strategy for the future.



So if we turn to page 3, the structure is this. I will start with the presentation of the annual development and Lars Ãkerblom, our CFO, will present the financial development. And then we'll end with the summary and an outlook.



So if we turn to page 4, yes, let's start with one-minute summary of our business model. If we look to the left, today normally product-owning companies use contract manufacturers. That is companies which are producing one part each with these products. So you would typically have one company doing the electronics, another doing the cable harnesses, and the third one doing the sheet metal mechanics. And it means that as a product-owning company, you need to have