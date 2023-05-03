Q1 2023 Hanza AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Erik Stenfors - HANZA AB - CEO & President of HANZA Group



Thank you and thank you all for joining this presentation of HANZA's first quarter 2023. I am Erik Stenfors, the CEO of HANZA, and I [am on] this presentation as usual with my colleague, Lars Ãkerblom, CFO.



And in short, Q1 was another quarter of strong growth. And we showed our best results so far. It goes all the way down to earnings per share, which almost tripled. And furthermore, we have an all-time high order backlog. So, we stay very optimistic also about the future.



And in Q1, we presented a new expanded sustainability strategy. Very important. I will come back to this in just a moment, but let's get started and move to page 2.



So, we have divided this presentation in three parts. I will start by walking you through the highlights of the first quarter. Then Lars will give you the financial development, and then we end with a look at the future. And after the presentation, we will have our Q&A session. So please, we will welcome any questions at that point.



We move to page 3. So, sales went up