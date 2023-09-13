Hanza AB At Redeye Contract Manufactures Seminar Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



HANZA.ST - Hanza AB

Hanza AB At Redeye Contract Manufactures Seminar

Sep 13, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Lars Ãkerblom

HANZA AB - EVP & CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Fredrik Nilsson

Redeye AB - Analyst

* Fredrik ReuterhÃ¤ll

Redeye AB - Analyst

* James Ahrgren

AQ Group AB - CEO

* Kristoffer AsklÃ¶v

Kitron Group - COO



=====================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fredrik Nilsson, Redeye AB - Analyst [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, thank you, Lars. Are there any questions from the audience?



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------