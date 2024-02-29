Feb 29, 2024 / 01:45PM GMT
Joanne Wuensch - Citi - Analyst
Good morning, everybody. We're chuckling along here at the 2024 Citi Unplugged Conference. And thank you very much, everyone, who's attending virtually or in the room. The next presentation is for Haemonetics. Thrilled to have Chris Simon here, and he also brought other members of the team, so you're well staffed.
Chris Simon - Haemonetics Corp - President and Chief Executive Officer
Yes.
Questions and Answers:Joanne Wuensch - Citi - Analyst
But anyway, I wanted to just kick it off high level for investors who are new to the company, what would you tell somebody that reached you on the street and said, hey, Chris, what are you doing?
Chris Simon - Haemonetics Corp - President and Chief Executive Officer
Thanks for that, Joanne. So my remarks will include some forward-looking statements. So the typical Safe Harbor applies. Haemonetics has three businesses: plasma, blood center, and hospital. First two are focused on collecting plasma