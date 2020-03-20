Q4 2020 Hibbett Sports Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 20, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Jason Alexander Freuchtel - Hibbett Sports, Inc. - Director of Finance & IR



Good morning. Thank you for joining Hibbett Sports to review the company's financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020, which ended on February 1, 2020.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that management's comments during this conference call which are not based on historical facts, including those in response to your questions, are forward-looking statements. These statements, which reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to