Q1 2021 Hibbett Sports Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Hibbett Sports First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.



It's my pleasure to turn the conference over to Jason Freuchtel, Director of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Jason Alexander Freuchtel - Hibbett Sports, Inc. - Director of Finance & IR



Good morning. Thank you for joining Hibbett Sports to review the company's financial and operating results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended on May 2, 2020.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that management's comments during this conference call, which are not based on historical facts, including those in response to your questions, are forward-looking statements. These statements, which reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to