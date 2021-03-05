Q4 2021 Hibbett Sports Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Jason Alexander Freuchtel - Hibbett Sports, Inc. - Director of Finance & IR



Good morning. Please note that we have prepared a slide deck that we will refer to during our prepared remarks. The slide deck is available on hibbett.com via the Investor Relations link found at the bottom of the home page. These materials may help you follow along with our discussion this morning.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some of management's comments during this conference call are forward-looking statements. These statements, which reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance are made in reliance of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation