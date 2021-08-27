Q2 2022 Hibbett Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Please note that we have a slide deck that we will refer to during our prepared remarks.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some of management's comments during this conference call are forward-looking statements.