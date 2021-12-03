Q3 2022 Hibbett Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 03, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Hibbett's Third Quarter Earnings Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn this conference over to your host, Mr. Jason Freuchtel, Director of Finance and Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.



Jason Alexander Freuchtel - Hibbett, Inc. - Director of Finance & IR



Good morning, everyone. Please note that we have prepared a slide deck that we will refer to during our prepared remarks. The slide deck is available on hibbett.com via the Investor Relations link found at the bottom of the homepage or at investors.hibbett.com under the News and Events section. These materials may help you follow along with our discussion this morning.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some of management's comments during this conference call are forward-looking statements. These statements, which reflect the company's current view with respect to future events and the financial performance are made in reliance on the safe