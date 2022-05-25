Hibbett Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 25, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Hibbett, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn the meeting over to Mr. Gavin Bell, Vice President, Investor Relations. Mr. Bell, the floor is yours.



Gavin Bell -



Thank you, and good morning. The polls for this meeting are currently open. If you have already voted by proxy, you do not need to vote again unless you want to change your vote. If you have not yet voted or wish to change your vote, you may do so through the web panel by clicking the cast your vote link and following the instructions there. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the meeting over to Anthony Crudele, Chairman of our Board of Directors.



Anthony Crudele -



Good morning. On behalf of the Board of Directors of Hibbett and our company, I want to welcome you to Hibbett's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. We are pleased to hold our Annual Stockholders Meeting again virtually this year. We believe this platform