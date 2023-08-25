Q2 2024 Hibbett Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Hibbett's Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Gavin Bell, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Gavin Bell -



Good morning. Please note that we have prepared a slide deck that we will refer to during our prepared remarks. The slide deck is available on hibbett.com via the Investor Relations link found at the bottom of the home page or investors.hibbett.com and under the News and Events section. These materials may help you follow along with our discussion this morning.



Before I begin, I'd like to remind everyone that some of management's comments during this conference call are forward-looking statements. These statements, which reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to uncertainties and