Q1 2020 Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

The conference is now being recorded. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the conference call regarding the First Quarter Results 2019/2020 of Hornbach group. (Operator Instructions) Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Axel MÃ¼ller.



Axel MÃ¼ller - Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA - Head of Group Communications



Yes, thank you very much. Good Morning. My name is Axel MÃ¼ller. I am Head of Investor Relations for Hornbach group. I'm joined by CFO, Roland Pelka; and my colleague, Anne Spies, Investor Relations Manager.



We released our set of numbers this morning at 7:00 and are quite happy that following quite a bit difficult season, '18/'19, we came back on track, and this is what we would like to discuss with you today. And in doing this, I would like to hand over to Roland, please.



Roland Pelka - Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA - Member of the Board of Management - Hornbach Management AG



Thank you, Axel. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. So we are satisfied with our results for