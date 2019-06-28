Jun 28, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
The conference is now being recorded. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the conference call regarding the First Quarter Results 2019/2020 of Hornbach group. (Operator Instructions) Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Axel MÃ¼ller.
Axel MÃ¼ller - Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA - Head of Group Communications
Yes, thank you very much. Good Morning. My name is Axel MÃ¼ller. I am Head of Investor Relations for Hornbach group. I'm joined by CFO, Roland Pelka; and my colleague, Anne Spies, Investor Relations Manager.
We released our set of numbers this morning at 7:00 and are quite happy that following quite a bit difficult season, '18/'19, we came back on track, and this is what we would like to discuss with you today. And in doing this, I would like to hand over to Roland, please.
Roland Pelka - Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA - Member of the Board of Management - Hornbach Management AG
Thank you, Axel. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. So we are satisfied with our results for
Q1 2020 Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 28, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...