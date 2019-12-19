Dec 19, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the conference call regarding the 2019 Q3 results of Hornbach Group. (Operator Instructions) Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Axel MÃ¼ller.
Axel MÃ¼ller - Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA - Head of Group Communications
Yes, many thanks. Good morning to everybody. We wish you a warm welcome to our conference call on the third quarter and 9-month results. We released a fine set of figures this morning, confirming the early publication of last week. And I think the headline is we are back on track. And what this will mean, that's why I hand over to Roland Pelka, the CFO of the company.
Roland Pelka - Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA - Member of the Board of Management - Hornbach Management AG
Thank you, Axel. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. As Axel already explained, we released an ad hoc announcement on December 10, 2019, to inform the market of our very pleasing earnings performance in the third quarter of the current financial year. To account for the
Q3 2020 Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript
Dec 19, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...