Q1 2021 Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 26, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the conference call regarding the first quarter results 2020/2021 of Hornbach Group.



Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Axel Muller.



Axel MÃ¼ller - HORNBACH Baumarkt AG - Group Communications & IR Director



Yes. Thanks very much. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Q1 conference call of Hornbach Group. My name is Axel Muller, in charge of Investor Relations, and I'm sitting together with CFO Roland Pelka; and my colleague, Anne Spies, Investor Relations Manager.



Yes, we published in the morning a nice set of figures for the first quarter, showing a strong performance against the backdrop of a very challenging context of corona pandemic. We are very happy to show these figures, and we would like to put some more color on the picture, and that's why I would like to hand over to Roland, please.



Roland Pelka - HORNBACH Baumarkt AG - CFO & Deputy Chairman of Management Board



Thank you, Axel, for the