Q1 2022 Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 25, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Axel MÃ¼ller - HORNBACH Baumarkt AG - Group Communications & IR Director



Yes. Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody. It's just 1 hour ago that we released our fine set of figures this morning at 7:00. And I think it's worthwhile to have a deeper look on in the details, and that's why I'm sitting together with my colleagues, it's CFO, Karin Dohm; and Investor Relations Manager, Anne Spies; myself is Axel MÃ¼ller, Head of Investor Relations.



And yes, I would like to directly hand over to Karin, please.



Karin Dohm - HORNBACH Baumarkt AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Axel. And also welcome from my side to our Q1 analyst call. Very happy to guide you through some of our figures and the results of the last quarter and take your questions afterwards. So let me highlight