Q4 2022 Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Antje Kelbert -



Welcome to our hybrid analyst and investor conference of Hornbach Holding. My name is Antje Kelbert, Head of Communications and Investor Relations at Hornbach. On behalf of Hornbach Holding and the entire communications and investor relations team, I'm delighted to welcome you personally again here in Frankfurt today. At this point, a warm thank you also to our host, (inaudible) where we are today. Thank you very much that we are here today. We would also like to extend a warm welcome to our participants who have joined us digitally today for our hybrid event. This hybrid format is a first for us, and we look forward to the joint conference with physical and digital participants who can follow the event via the webcast stream.



I would like to extend an equally warm welcome to our Board members from Hornbach Management AG, CEO, Albrecht Hornbach; and our CFO, Karin Dohm, are with us today. Hornbach Baumarkt is represented by CEO, Erich Harsch. According to today's schedule, Mr. Hornbach and Mr. Harsch will first provide an overview of the past financial year 2021, '22 and will present the