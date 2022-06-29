Q1 2023 HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KgaA Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 29, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Antje Kelbert - HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA - Head of Group Communications & IR



Good morning, and welcome to our Q1 2022/'23 update call of HORNBACH Holding. My name is Antje Kelbert, Head of Communications and Investor Relations. After our pre-results disclosure on Monday, the 13th of June, we have today at 7:00 a.m. CET published the full set of figures for the first quarter 2022/'23 comprising the period from 1st of March until end of May 2022. Good morning also to our CFO, Karin Dohm, who will be our presenter today and will also take your questions. Together with us on the call are my Investor Relations colleagues, Anne Spies and Fabienne Villwock. Before we now take a closer look on the development of the past quarter, please be aware of this disclaimer, which is valid for the entire presentation as well as for the Q&A session.



And now I have the honor to hand over to our CFO, Karin Dohm.



Karin Dohm - HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA - CFO & Member of Management Board - Hornbach Management AG



Thanks, Antje. And also from my